Crews make progress on lightning-caused fires in Montrose County

MONTROSE COUNTY, Colo. — Crews are making progress on two lightning-caused fires in Montrose County, according to Saturday morning updates.

The Beehive Fire and the Paradox Trail Fire both sparked Monday near Paradox, Colorado.

The Beehive Fire had burned 336 acres and was 30% contained, as of a Saturday morning update. Federal fire officials said the fire didn't grow Friday, and crews are working to strengthen containment lines and reduce the potential for fire spread.

Nearby, the Paradox Trail Fire had burned 53 acres and was 70% contained as of Saturday morning. Firefighters had mopped up the entire perimeter and were continuing mop-up operations, fire officials said.

"The biggest concern over the weekend will be the potential for dry thunderstorms," officials said in updates on both fires. "The potential is low Saturday before increased chances arrive Sunday afternoon."

Conditions remained "very dry" Saturday, and the Bureau of Land Management implemented Stage 1 fire restrictions within the Uncompahgre Field Office, including portions of Montrose, Delta, Mesa, Gunnison, Ouray and San Miguel counties.

No road closures or evacuations were issued for either fire, but fire officials said to avoid the area while crews continued to fight the fires.