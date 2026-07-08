Crews make 'good progress' after small wildfire sparks in Boulder

Boulder Fire Rescue crews were fighting a small wildfire just west of Boulder's Lee Hill area Wednesday, per a 3:50 p.m. post from fire officials.

"Crews have made good progress with the small wildfire and have significantly reduced the fire’s intensity and rate of spread," BFR officials wrote in a 4:14 p.m. update.

Fire officials asked the public to avoid the area, and Boulder police posted that Linden Avenue would be closed at Broadway Street.

Officials did not say what they believe sparked the fire. Fire officials said a containment update would follow.

This is a developing story that may be updated.