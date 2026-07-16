Douglas County brush fire that was 'threatening multiple homes' under control; homes protected

Crews have gained control over a brush fire in Douglas County that was "threatening multiple homes," South Metro Fire Rescue officials said Wednesday evening.

"Three structures were threatened, and thanks to the quick response and coordinated efforts of crews, they were successfully protected," fire officials said in a post around 6:45 p.m.

Officials first posted about the fire in the area of 6544 Village Road at 5:50 p.m.

South Metro Fire Rescue

The fire is being held at approximately two acres and crews are staying on-scene to mop-up and extinguish hot spots, the 6:45 p.m. post said.

Officials did not say what they believe may have caused the fire.

This is a developing story that may be updated.