Crews are investigating a plane crash near Divide according to Teller County Sheriff's Office

DIVIDE, CO — The Teller County Sheriff's Office and emergency service crews are investigating reports of a plane crash Monday afternoon.

In a Facebook post, the sheriff's office said the crash is reportedly in the area of the Grandview Estates near Divide, CO. The public is asked to avoid the area.

According to our crew at the scene, a single-engine prop plane was upside down in a field near Divide. According to the department, the pilot and passenger of the plane were taken to a local hospital, their condition is unknown.

It is unclear what led to the crash at this time.

News5 will update this article as more information comes in.

