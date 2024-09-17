Watch Now
NewsLocal

Actions

Crash shuts down eastbound I-70 between Silverthorne, Loveland Pass

Watch the latest Denver 7+ Colorado News headlines any time.
Eastbound I-70 closed between Silverthorne and Loveland Pass
Posted

SILVERTHORNE, Colo. — A crash has shut down eastbound Interstate 70 between Silverthorne and Loveland Pass, according to the Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT).

Details of the crash were not immediately available. A CDOT camera located 3.8 miles west of the Eisenhower Tunnel shows a line of stopped vehicles.

Eastbound I-70 closed between Silverthorne and Loveland Pass

It is unclear when the roadway will reopen.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Denver7 is committed to making a difference in our community by standing up for what's right, listening, lending a helping hand and following through on promises. See that work in action, in the videos above.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.