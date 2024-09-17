Crash shuts down eastbound I-70 between Silverthorne, Loveland Pass

SILVERTHORNE, Colo. — A crash has shut down eastbound Interstate 70 between Silverthorne and Loveland Pass, according to the Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT).

Details of the crash were not immediately available. A CDOT camera located 3.8 miles west of the Eisenhower Tunnel shows a line of stopped vehicles.

Colorado Department of Transportation

It is unclear when the roadway will reopen.

This is a developing story and will be updated.