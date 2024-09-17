Crash shuts down eastbound I-70 between Silverthorne, Loveland Pass

SILVERTHORNE, Colo. — A crash has shut down eastbound Interstate 70 between Silverthorne and Loveland Pass, according to the Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT).
Details of the crash were not immediately available. A CDOT camera located 3.8 miles west of the Eisenhower Tunnel shows a line of stopped vehicles.
It is unclear when the roadway will reopen.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
Coloradans making a difference | Denver7 featured videos
Nordstrom teams up with nonprofit to give 350 pairs of shoes to Denver elementary students
Proposition 129 could change delivery of veterinary care in Colorado
Trump promises 'large deportations' in Aurora during Friday press conference
The transition back into society after incarceration is difficult. A Castle Rock woman is trying to ease it
Cherry Creek School District taps college students to address teacher shortage
Denver7 is committed to making a difference in our community by standing up for what's right, listening, lending a helping hand and following through on promises. See that work in action, in the videos above.