Crash shuts down both directions of I-25 near Fountain

Multiple agencies are working to clear a significant accident that has shut down north and southbound I-25. According to the City of Fountain, the accident occurred between the Mesa Ridge Parkway exit and the South Academy Boulevard exit.
Posted at 8:45 PM, Mar 04, 2024
EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. — Multiple agencies are responding to a crash that's shut down both directions of Interstate 25 near Fountain.

The crash happened just after 7 p.m. between the Mesa Ridge Parkway and South Academy Boulevard exits.

At least one person was taken to the hospital, according to the Colorado State Patrol. Their condition is unknown at this time.

Officials are urging drivers to avoid the area at this time. Northbound drivers are being detoured to the Mesa Ridge Parkway exit, while southbound drivers are being detoured to Circle Drive.

Details on what led up to the crash are limited at this time.

This is a developing story.

