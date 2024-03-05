Crash shuts down both directions of I-25 near Fountain

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. — Multiple agencies are responding to a crash that's shut down both directions of Interstate 25 near Fountain.

The crash happened just after 7 p.m. between the Mesa Ridge Parkway and South Academy Boulevard exits.

MAJOR ACCIDENT ON I-25 IN SOUTH COLORADO SPRINGS: If you can avoid I-25 between Circle and Mesa Ridge, northbound and southbound, do it, there is heavy traffic on that section because of a major accident, the video below shows what’s causing the traffic. @KOAA pic.twitter.com/bL6Gh96BPT — Carl Winder KOAA 🐢 (@CWinderKOAA) March 5, 2024

At least one person was taken to the hospital, according to the Colorado State Patrol. Their condition is unknown at this time.

Officials are urging drivers to avoid the area at this time. Northbound drivers are being detoured to the Mesa Ridge Parkway exit, while southbound drivers are being detoured to Circle Drive.

Details on what led up to the crash are limited at this time.

This is a developing story.