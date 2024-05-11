Crash partially closes NB I-25 near Larkspur

CASTLE ROCK, Colo. — A multi-vehicle crash partially closed northbound Interstate 25 north of Castle Rock near Larskpur Saturday afternoon.

The crash occurred around noon.

The Douglas County Sheriff's Office reported multiple injuries from the crash.

It's unknown how many vehicles were involved.

All but one lane of northbound I-25 is closed between Upper Lake Gulch Road and Spruce Mountain Road.

There is no estimated time on when that section of highway will fully reopen. Delays are expected.