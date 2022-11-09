Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Interstate 25 reopens after crash north of Wellington closed all lanes

single vehicle crash on I-25_Colorado Department of Transportation
Colorado Department of Transportation
single vehicle crash on I-25_Colorado Department of Transportation
Posted at 8:32 AM, Nov 09, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-09 10:44:57-05

LARIMER COUNTY, Colo. — Interstate 25 closed north of Wellington on Wednesday morning due to a single-vehicle crash in the southbound lanes.

Trooper Josh Lewis with the Colorado State Patrol said a vehicle rolled over and the driver was reportedly ejected around milemarker 288. All southbound lanes closed for this crash just before 8 a.m., according to the Colorado Department of Transportation.

Northbound lanes were temporarily closed at 8 a.m. in the area as well. During this closure, a medical helicopter landed on the interstate.

When the helicopter left around 8:35 a.m., northbound lanes reopened. Southbound lanes opened shortly afterward.

No other details were immediately available.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Denver 7+ Colorado News Latest Headlines | November 9, 8am

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
480x360-electionresults.png

Check latest election results | From across Colorado