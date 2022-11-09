Interstate 25 reopens after crash north of Wellington closed all lanes

LARIMER COUNTY, Colo. — Interstate 25 closed north of Wellington on Wednesday morning due to a single-vehicle crash in the southbound lanes.
Trooper Josh Lewis with the Colorado State Patrol said a vehicle rolled over and the driver was reportedly ejected around milemarker 288. All southbound lanes closed for this crash just before 8 a.m., according to the Colorado Department of Transportation.
Northbound lanes were temporarily closed at 8 a.m. in the area as well. During this closure, a medical helicopter landed on the interstate.
When the helicopter left around 8:35 a.m., northbound lanes reopened. Southbound lanes opened shortly afterward.
No other details were immediately available.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
Denver 7+ Colorado News Latest Headlines | November 9, 8am