Serious injuries reported in crash involving semi, multiple vehicles at southbound E-470, Peña Boulevard

DENVER — A crash involving a semi and multiple vehicles has closed down lanes of southbound E-470 at Peña Boulevard, a few miles west of Denver International Airport.

The E-470 Public Highway Authority said a semi driver crossed over into traffic traveling the opposite direction and crashed with multiple vehicles.

Colorado State Patrol said some people involved in the crash were seriously injured.

Southbound drivers on E-470 are asked to use the ramp to Peña Boulevard as a detour. They can rejoin southbound E-470 after the crash. The left lane of northbound lanes is closed.

No details are available on the number of impacted cars or injuries.

Other drivers should expect significant delays in the area. If you're headed to DIA, leave with plenty of extra time and exit at either 96th Avenue or Peña Boulevard, the E-470 Public Highway Authority said.

No other details were immediately available.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

