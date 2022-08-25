Northbound Parker Road reopens near Orchard Road after crash involving RTD bus

ARAPAHOE COUNTY, Colo. — A crash involving multiple vehicles and an RTD bus closed the northbound lanes of South Parker Road just south of East Orchard Road for much of the morning commute Thursday.

The Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office confirmed there were serious injuries involved. Colorado State Patrol Trooper Gary Cutler confirmed four people had to be taken to the hospital, but he did not have further details on their injuries.

Video from AirTracker7 shows the RTD bus and at least two other vehicles — a silver SUV and a dark-colored SUV — were involved in the crash. It appears the RTD bus T-boned the silver SUV and the dark-colored SUV appears to have been hit by both the bus and the silver SUV on the driver’s side. Cutler later confirmed a total of four vehicles were involved.

A very large emergency response to this t-bone wreck on Parker Rd at Orchard. All NB ;lanes are closed back at Fair/Lewiston. Left on Fair up to Orchard. pic.twitter.com/5nXwmMVVyl — Jayson Luber (@Denver7Traffic) August 25, 2022

Around 8:12 a.m., Parker Road reopened, according to the Colorado Department of Transportation.

Details on how the crash occurred were not immediately available. The CSP is investigating.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

