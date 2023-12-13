Watch Now
Crash involving multiple vehicles closes westbound I-70 at Colorado Blvd., Denver police says

Posted at 10:58 AM, Dec 13, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-13 12:58:24-05

DENVER – A crash involving multiple vehicles has shut down the westbound lanes of Interstate 70 at Colorado Blvd. and drivers should expect delays if traveling through the area Wednesday, officers with the Denver Police Department said.

It’s unclear how many vehicles are involved at this time, but in a post on X, formerly Twitter, police said there were no reported injuries at this time.

Lane closures are in place, they said.

Denver7 Traffic expert Jayson Luber said the crash is actually “well west of Colorado Blvd. and is actually at the covered park near York St.” Backups are all the way to Quebec St., he said.

Luber recommends drivers use some of the side roads or westbound 270 to southbound I-25 instead to get around the crash.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.

