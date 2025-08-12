Crash involving motorcycle turns fatal in front of Brighton hospital

BRIGHTON, Colo. — Police in Brighton are investigating a fatal crash involving a motorcycle in front of the Platte Valley Medical Center on Tuesday.
Police said it happened at the Platte Valley Medical Center Access Road.
There is no word if any other vehicles were involved.
The crash investigation forced the closure of the northbound lanes of Prairie Center Parkway between the main entrance to the hospital and Bromley Lane.
