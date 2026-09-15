Crash involving cattle trailer closes I-76 east of Brush, some animals killed

BRUSH, Colo. — I-76 east of Brush closed in both directions early Tuesday morning after a crash involving a cattle trailer officials say.

The crash happened just before 3 a.m.

Colorado State Patrol says a trailer hauling cattle was going west on I-76 when it entered the center median and rolled, with cargo falling out.

Three additional semis and a passenger vehicle hit some of the cattle.

The cattle trailer driver was taken to the hospital. The extent of injuries is unknown at this time.

Investigators say 48 cattle were on the trailer before the crash. Ten were found dead, 29 were found alive and nine have not been found as of Tuesday around 8 a.m.

The freeway is expected to be closed for an extended amount of time. It's unknown when it could reopen.