Single-vehicle rollover crash closes westbound I-76 at Sable Boulevard in Commerce City

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. — Five people were hospitalized, one of with serious injuries, following a single-vehicle rollover crash on Interstate 76 in Commerce City early Friday morning.

The westbound lanes of I-76 were closed shortly before 5:40 a.m. following the crash, Denver7 traffic Export Jayson Luber said.

"Five people were transported to the hospital, one with serious bodily injury", said Commerce City police spokeswoman Joanna Small.

The cause of the crash was under investigation.

Some kind of activity right now on WB I-76 before 104th. pic.twitter.com/Y2KZu5LVBn — Jayson Luber (@Denver7Traffic) July 4, 2025

Luber said those driving that direction have two options for detours:



Take the exit at Sable Boulevard off WB I-76, then turn right until you get to 120th. There, turn left to Highway 85 and stay on the left down to where Highway 85 joins I-76.

Take a left off the exit at Sable Boulevard and follow that to 104th. Then, make a right on 104th to Highway 85, and then turn left to where Highway 85 joins I-76.

There is no estimated time for the reopening of the westbound lanes of the highway.