Crash closes down 6th Avenue near Federal Boulevard on Saturday morning

US 6 and federal blvd crash on dec 21 2024_Colorado Department of Transportation
DENVER — Three motorists were involved in a crash on 6th Avenue near Federal Boulevard, and the westbound lanes are currently closed in the area.

The Denver Police Department posted on social media at 10:12 a.m. that they were investigating the crash, which was first reported at 9:40 a.m. It was not immediately clear how many people were involved. DPD said one man was seriously injured and transported to a local hospital.

US 6 and federal blvd crash on dec 21 2024_Colorado Department of Transportation

Westbound 6th Avenue is closed at Lowell Boulevard, so drivers should find an alternate route. According to Colorado Department of Transportation Cameras, traffic that was stuck behind the crash is being allowed to pass slowly along the shoulder.

6th Avenue crash at Federal Boulevard closure Dec 21 2024

It's not clear how long 6th Avenue will stay closed. As of 11 a.m., DPD said it does not have estimated time for it to reopen.

Check COtrip.org for updates on traffic across the state.

