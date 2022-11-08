Crash closes 3 lanes of southbound I-225 north of Cherry Creek Reservoir

ARAPAHOE COUNTY, Colo. — A crash closed three lanes of southbound Interstate 225 just north of Cherry Creek Reservoir on Tuesday morning.

The crash was reported at 11:09 a.m. between S. Parker Road and Yosemite Street, according to Trooper Josh Lewis, public information officer with Colorado State Patrol.

The call came in as a suspected road rage incident with a report of a shooting. There was also a report of a vehicle fire.

Nobody was injured, Lewis said.

Denver 7+ Colorado News Latest Headlines | November 8, 11am

Investigators are looking into reports that the person who fired shots had fled the scene.

Lewis said CSP is still working with "very preliminary" information as of 11:50 a.m.

The three right lanes were closed in the area.

Multiple police vehicles, firetrucks and at least one ambulance responded to the scene.

This is a developing story and will be updated.