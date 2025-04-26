Craig police shoot armed man during exchange of gunfire

CRAIG, Colo. — A man armed with a handgun was shot and wounded during an exchange of gunfire with police in Craig Saturday morning.

No officers were injured.

Police responded around 8:43 a.m. to the home, located at 730 Ashley Boulevard, on a report of the man brandishing a firearm, according to the Craig Police Department.

When officers arrived and encountered the armed man, shots were exchanged between the man and law enforcement, the department said in a new release.

The man was struck during the exchange, and he was transported to a local hospital, where he was stabilized before being flown to another medical facility for further treatment, the release said.

As standard protocol, the officer involved has been placed on paid administrative leave. Separately from the ongoing criminal investigation, an internal review will also be conducted.