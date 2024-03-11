CPW urges Grand County residents ‘to be responsible’ around moose after several incidents

DENVER — Colorado Parks and Wildlife officials are reminding Grand County residents and visitors “to be responsible” around moose after several recent incidents.

Wildlife officials said there have been six reports of incidents involving defensive moose between Jan. 28 and March 7 in and around the town of Fraser and the Tabernash area.

One incident involved a man walking his leashed dog on the Fraser River Trail. CPW said a moose charged at the man, who sustained minor injuries.

In a separate incident in the Tabernash area, wildlife officials said a charging moose stomped and killed a dog. No human injuries were reported.

CPW is urging dog owners in the area to avoid using the Frasier River Trail.

Here are a few simple things to remember when living with and viewing moose, according to CPW:

Give them space and recreate responsibly.

If you encounter a moose do not hang around. Leave the area as quickly as possible, giving them space and time to move. Do not try to move the moose as it could be dangerous, and it is also considered harassment, which is illegal.

Feeding wildlife is illegal.

Not only is it illegal, but it is also very harmful to their health. Wildlife has a complex digestive system that is not adapted to handle human food. When people intentionally place or distribute food that does not naturally occur in the animal's habitat, such as carrots, birdseed, hay, or salt blocks, it can lead to illness or death.