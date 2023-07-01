CPW searching for person who killed bull elk, dumped carcass in Park County

COMO, Colo. — Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) is asking for the public's help in identifying the person who killed a large bull elk and dumped its carcass in Park County on June 26.

Investigators believe the elk was shot sometime between June 24 and June 26 in the area between Como and Hartsel. The carcass was dumped alongside Pike National Forest Road 146, just east of the Buffalo subdivision, according to CPW.

Colorado Parks and Wildlife Area near Pike National Forest Road 146 where elk carcass was dumped

The animal was shot with a high power rifle, according to the agency. Only the meat along the spine, or the backstrap, had been removed. CPW said one of the antlers was cut in half and left beside the carcass.

The incident is a violation of state hunting regulations because the elk was killed out of season and a majority of the meat was left to waste, CPW said in a release. Someone convicted of poaching could face serious fines and a suspension of hunting or fishing licenses.

CPW officers are looking to speak with those who were camping in the Tarryall area between June 24 and June 26. Residents of either the Indian Mountain or Buffalo subdivision who may have information are also asked to come forward.

“This was a senseless and disgraceful act which demonstrates a complete disregard for Colorado’s wildlife,” said District Wildlife Manager Ian Petkash in a statement. “The parties responsible need to be held accountable.”

CPW is offering a $1,000 reward for information about the incident. Anyone who provides information that leads to the filing of charges would also be eligible for a preference point or hunting license.

Anyone with knowledge of the incident is asked to call 877-265-6648 or email game.thief@state.co.us. You can also report it online. Tipsters can remain anonymous.