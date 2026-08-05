CPW relocates black bear from Louisville after several days in neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Colo. — Colorado wildlife officers relocated an adult male black bear from Louisville on Tuesday after the animal spent several days in the area and did not leave on its own.

Colorado Parks and Wildlife said officers tranquilized the animal and moved it to a more suitable bear habitat.

The agency shared videos of the release on Wednesday.

CPW said they have seen a large increase in bear reports and human-bear conflicts this year because drought conditions have depleted their natural food source.

The agency is urging everyone to keep trash away from bears to prevent them from getting used to humans and increasing the likelihood of conflicts.

