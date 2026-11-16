CPW details efforts to save & stock fish following Southwest Colorado flooding

Colorado Parks and Wildlife detailed efforts to save and stock fish after historic flooding in Southwest Colorado.

According to CPW, the Durango State Fish Hatchery, along the Animas River, had around 330,000 fish that were at risk. CPW staff worked around the clock to save fish and help community members.

Ryan Votta/CPW photo DaNelle Ellington-Martinez and Patrick Healy shovel mud away from the Durango Fish Hatchery following massive flooding events along the Animas River. (Ryan Votta/CPW photo)

“The Durango Fish Hatchery had a front-row seat to both of these events,” hatchery manager Ryan Votta said in a statement. Votta's residence is also on the property. “A sandbag wall stacked five high in places was used to keep the Animas River from overwhelming the western section of the fish hatchery property. Hatchery staff utilized portable pumps, wooden boards, and manipulated flows around the facility to prevent flooding surface waters from reaching critical infrastructure.”

Votta also credit his team — which includes Sarah Gump, Patrick Healy, Chris Lashmett and DaNelle Ellington-Martinez — who worked around the clock; CPW Property Technician Pat Hayden for helping with sandbags, and volunteer Tim Gump who worked during the second storm.

John Livingston/CPW photo DaNelle Ellington-Martinez stocks trout into the Animas River on Friday, Nov. 13 in Durango. (John Livingston/CPW photo

“The actions of the Durango Fish Hatchery staff and everyone who chipped in undoubtedly helped to mitigate fish loss and property damage,” Votta said.

John Livingston/CPW photo Ryan Votta, left, and DaNelle Ellington-Martinez load Colorado River cutthroat trout into a mechanical bucket from a raceway at the Durango Fish Hatchery on Friday, Nov. 13. (John Livingston/CPW photo)

CPW said sensitive fish species were among the first priorities, and flooding impacts struck raceways on the north side of the hatchery during the second storm. Inside the raceways were Gunnison River rainbow trout and Colorado River cutthroat trout. Because the fish were exposed to water from Junction Creek, they cannot remain at the hatchery.

John Livingston/CPW photo Colorado River cutthroat trout are netted out of a hatchery truck before being released into the Animas River on Friday, Nov. 13 in Durango. (John Livingston/CPW photo)

On Nov. 13, teams stocked 2,313 Gunnison River rainbow trout across the Animas River, and 617 Colorado River cutthroat trout were stocked. This will help rebuild the Animas River fishery, which was impacted by flooding.

“Floodwaters are hard on young fish and fertilized eggs in the gravel,” CPW Southwest Region Senior Aquatic Biologist Jim White said. “We can likely expect a year-class failure of brown trout and possibly some young age classes missing in both brown and rainbow trout. Most adult fish are able to ride out a flood by seeking low-velocity habitats in the floodplain. However, some get stranded and die as the waters recede. This is where stocking can play a pivotal role in filling in these missing age classes.”

Ryan Votta/CPW photo San Juan cutthroat trout are pictured inside the Durango Fish Hatchery nursery building after being relocated from the quarantine building during a flooding event. (Ryan Votta/CPW photo)

After the first flood hit the area, Votta moved to secure a lineage of San Juan cutthroat in the hatchery's quarantine building. The population was thought to be extinct as recently as 2017 before biologists rescued some in 2018.

“Because the quarantine unit is located on the lowest part of the hatchery property, flood waters were threatening the San Juan cutthroats,” Votta said. “Hatchery staff acted quickly to load three year classes of these fish into fish hauling trucks. The fish were then relocated to the main hatchery building where they are currently being cared for.”