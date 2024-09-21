CPW cites man who shot at bear, three cubs that were killing chickens outside his Trinidad home

TRINIDAD, Colo. — Colorado Parks and Wildlife officers cited a man after he shot at a bear and three cubs that were killing his chickens outside his Trinidad home on Tuesday.

According to CPW, two cubs were killed while the third was captured alive by wildlife officers. The 40-pound male cub was later released into a "more suitable" habitat.

Colorado Parks and Wildlife A grainy screenshot of a bear cub being released Sept. 18, 2024, by Colorado Parks and Wildlife Officer Bob Holder.

Officers tried to catch the adult bear, a sow, but it "evaded capture," according to CPW. The agency is urging neighbors to keep a lookout for the animal and notify them immediately if it returns.

“This is a highly unusual situation inside city limits,” said Mike Brown, CPW Area Wildlife Manager for the region, in a statement. “Property owners are within their legal rights to defend their livestock if their animals are being attacked by predators, such as bears or lions. However, this individual was shooting a rifle inside city limits and we deemed it an act that endangered human life and property of neighbors.”

CPW said the man was cited for careless discharge of a firearm, a Class 2 misdemeanor punishable by a fine of $100 to $1,000.