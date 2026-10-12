CPW accepting applications to join the state's Sportsperson's Roundtable

Colorado Parks and Wildlife is looking for volunteers for the Sportsperson's Roundtable to share insights on wildlife management and recreation issues across the state.

According to CPW, the department depends on feedback from hunters and anglers to make decisions about managing fish, wildlife and habitat. That's where the Sportsperson's Roundtable comes in.

The department said that the roundtable gathers to discuss issues and gather ideas, and provides a forum for the hunting, angling and trapping communities to share information

CPW is looking for people from the Northwest, Northeast and Southwest regions to maintain a geographically diverse membership.

People who are accepted to the group will serve two-year terms. Responsibilities include:



Participating in a half- to full-day in-person meeting twice a year and occasional virtual meetings. Travel to in-person meetings is at the member’s expense.

Attending regional CPW Sportsperson’s meetings and other meetings with hunters, anglers, and trappers in your area.

Maintaining strong relationships with fellow sportspeople and staying informed about current events and emerging issues.

Identifying topics for discussion at Roundtable meetings, and actively sharing information and ideas with Roundtable members and CPW staff during and between meetings.

Providing your contact information on the CPW Roundtable webpage and being available to sportspersons around the state to discuss information pertinent to the Roundtable.

Those interested can fill out the application on the CPW website and haven until Monday, Nov. 2.