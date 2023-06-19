Cow moose tramples man walking dogs near Coal Creek

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. — A man walking his dogs was attacked by a moose in Coal Creek Canyon on Monday morning.

According to Colorado Parks and Wildlife, the man, who is in his 50s, was walking with his two off-leash dogs along the creek near Hummingbird Lane, less than two miles east of Wondervu and south of Gross Reservoir. The trio surprised a mother moose and her calf at a hairpin turn in the trail and the moose charged at the man and stomped on him several times, CPW said.

The man was armed and fired two shots into the ground to scare off the animal. The moose and her calf — neither were injured — retreated and the man went to a nearby hospital for his injuries, which were not life-threatening.

The dogs also weren't injured.

Wildlife officers with CPW responded to the area and searched for the moose, but did not find them.

CPW is reminding Coloradans and visitors that moose, especially cows, can easily become aggressive in the late spring and early summer while their calves are young. The babies are typically born between the end of May and mid-June. During this time, hikers should avoid thick willow habitat, where moose like to east and rest.

Moose perceive dogs as predators or threats, like a coyote or wolf, and can go after dogs, so CPW also recommends keeping dogs leashed while hiking.

Learn more about moose in Colorado here.

