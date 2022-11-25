Couple's newborn off to healthy start thanks to Children's Hospital Colorado

DENVER —- As one couple journeyed to start their own family, they were reminded that health and life are the best gifts we can receive during the holiday season.

After Sean and Frederica Miller's first pregnancy ended with a heartbreaking miscarriage, the pair was overjoyed to learn they were expecting another baby a little more than a month later; however, the couple had no idea the new pregnancy would come with a different set of challenges.

"We knew from the beginning Kaia was a fighter because Kaia is our rainbow baby," Frederica Miller said.

The expectant mother's 17-week ultrasound revealed Kaia had an omphalocele. An omphalocele is a rare birth defects which causes infants' intestines or other abdominal organs to protrude outside the belly.

"Nothing can prepare you for that, you know, there is nothing that can prepare you to see your daughter there," Frederica Miller said, fighting back emotion.

The Miller family was referred to the Colorado Fetal Care Center at Children's Hospital Colorado where doctors were able to address the Millers' anxiety and concerns.

Kaia was born in late June of this year and doctors subsequently performed several procedures to repair the her omphalocele.

Dr. Chris Derderian, Kaia's surgeon, explained the intricate procedure in simple terms.

"Really, you are stretching her abdominal wall slowly until it stretches enough that it covers those organs that are exposed," Derderian said. "We basically suture mesh to either side of her abdominal wall and so outside of the omphalocele, we're suturing this mesh, and then in the middle — we bring those two pieces of mesh together. Then, over the course of about seven to 10 days, we'll keep tightening those pieces of mesh and putting more strain on her abdominal wall until it's stretched enough that actually covers the omphalocele.

Kaia now receives regular check ups and is on her way to living a healthy life according to Derderian.

"I think it's just rewarding to treat these patients like they're your own family and to watch them grow," the doctor said. "And the family just realizes that we are so invested in these kids."

"Dr. Derderian gave us our daughter back." Frederica Miller said through tears.

To read more about the Colorado Fetal Care Center click here.