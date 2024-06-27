Watch Now
Couple sleeping in camper is safe after suspect steals attached pickup truck, Boulder police say

Posted at 2:12 PM, Jun 27, 2024

BOULDER, Colo. — A 46-year-old man was arrested after allegedly stealing a pickup truck and its attached camper in Boulder, seemingly unaware he had startled two people who were sleeping in the camper, police said.

The Boulder Police Department said a man and woman were sleeping in their friend's camper outside an apartment on June 11 and around 3 a.m., they woke up surprised that the camper was moving.

Police said a suspect had stolen the pickup truck attached to the camper and was driving down the road. The couple, and their dog, stayed quiet but called 911.

Officers in the area spotted the car on Kalmia Avenue and activated their vehicles' emergency lights and sirens, but the suspect began speeding away. When he turned down a deadend street, he stopped the truck and officers ordered him to step outside. Other officers were able to get the couple and their dog out of the camper.

As police arrested the suspect, he told them he was taking the truck for a test drive, as seen in body worn camera footage.

Boulder police said the suspect, who was also armed, was identified as David Metz, 46. He was arrested three times prior for motor vehicle theft in three jurisdictions, including Boulder in March, and has previous convictions on the charge.

Metz was booked in jail on charges of second-degree motor vehicle theft, two counts of reckless endangerment, vehicular eluding, carrying a concealed knife and failure to appear for court for a previous theft case.

No other details were immediately available.

