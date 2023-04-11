Couple attacked by loose dogs on Fraser River Trail, police seeking owners

FRASER, Colo. — A couple walking their leashed dogs along the Fraser River Trail were attacked by two loose dogs on Saturday, and police are now seeking their owners.

The Fraser Winter Police Department said on April 8 around 4:45 p.m., the couple was walking with their two leashed dogs behind the Wapiti Meadows Housing Area.

Two unleashed dogs approached them and the couple picked up their own dogs. The wandering dogs began attacking the couple, causing punctures, lacerations and bite injuries, according to police.

Denver 7+ Colorado News Latest Headlines | April 11, 8am

After the loose dogs ran off, the couple sought medical treatment.

The off-leash dogs were described as medium to large and were brown and black. They had long, straight fur. Neither one was wearing a collar, police said. Photos were not available.

Police have asked that anybody who sees dogs that match this description in the Wapiti Meadows area to contact police at 970-722-7779 or Grand County Dispatch at 970-725-3549.