Costilla County Sheriff’s Office says animal attack could be linked to person’s death

COSTILLA COUNTY, Colo. — The Costilla County Sheriff’s Office is warning the public about a possible animal attack that may have led to a person’s death.

In a Facebook post published Saturday, the sheriff’s office said that it and other agencies are conducting a death investigation in the Sangre De Cristo Ranches area that may be linked to an attack by an animal that has not yet been identified.

The sheriff’s office has not said when the death occurred or released the identity of the victim. Authorities are awaiting results from the El Paso County Coroner to determine the actual cause of death.

Sangre De Cristo Ranches is an unincorporated community in the north-central area of the county. Authorities are asking residents to be vigilant and aware of their surroundings.

The sheriff’s office said deputies and agents with the Colorado Bureau of Investigations and Colorado Parks and Wildlife had hiked the area but could not locate anything that could identify the animal.