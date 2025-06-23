Costilla County Sheriff’s Office investigating after body found at shrine overlooking San Luis

COSTILLA COUNTY, Colo. — The Costilla County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a body was found at a shrine overlooking the town of San Luis.
The discovery was made Monday morning at the Stations of the Cross Shrine, according to the sheriff’s office.
The Colorado Bureau of Investigation is assisting the sheriff’s office in its investigation.
The coroner’s office has yet to determine the identity of the deceased or the cause and manner of their death.
Coloradans making a difference | Denver7 featured videos
Colorado AG files complaint against Acme Revival on CEO's bankruptcy case
Colorado airport shuttle company suddenly goes out of business days after voucher sale
AI camera helps firefighters quickly find, douse remote DougCo wildfire
Thousands registered for Saturday's Colorado Avalanche Hockey Equipment Sale
How Coloradans are planning to stay cool this weekend amid triple-digit temps
Denver7 is committed to making a difference in our community by standing up for what's right, listening, lending a helping hand and following through on promises. See that work in action, in the videos above.