Watch Now
NewsLocal

Actions

Costilla County Sheriff’s Office investigating after body found at shrine overlooking San Luis

Watch the latest Denver 7+ Colorado News headlines any time.
Denver 7+ Colorado News Latest Headlines | June 23, 5pm
shrine.png
Posted

COSTILLA COUNTY, Colo. — The Costilla County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a body was found at a shrine overlooking the town of San Luis.

The discovery was made Monday morning at the Stations of the Cross Shrine, according to the sheriff’s office.

The Colorado Bureau of Investigation is assisting the sheriff’s office in its investigation.

The coroner’s office has yet to determine the identity of the deceased or the cause and manner of their death.

Denver7 is committed to making a difference in our community by standing up for what's right, listening, lending a helping hand and following through on promises. See that work in action, in the videos above.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.