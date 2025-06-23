Costilla County Sheriff’s Office investigating after body found at shrine overlooking San Luis

COSTILLA COUNTY, Colo. — The Costilla County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a body was found at a shrine overlooking the town of San Luis.

The discovery was made Monday morning at the Stations of the Cross Shrine, according to the sheriff’s office.

The Colorado Bureau of Investigation is assisting the sheriff’s office in its investigation.

The coroner’s office has yet to determine the identity of the deceased or the cause and manner of their death.