Copper Mountain skier dies after colliding with tree

COPPER MOUNTAIN, Colo. — A man visiting from out of state died after losing control and hitting a tree while skiing at Copper Mountain Resort Friday morning, according to the Summit County Sheriff’s Office.

The man, who was wearing a helmet, was skiing down the intermediate American Flyer run when he collided with a tree with “considerable force,” the sheriff’s office said in a news release.

Copper Mountain Ski Patrol responded to the scene around 10:45 a.m., performed lifesaving efforts at the site, and then transported the skier to the CommonSpirit Emergency and Urgent Care facility near the base of the mountain.

He was pronounced dead upon arrival at the facility, according to the sheriff’s office.

The Summit County Sheriff’s Office is conducting an independent investigation, though no other skiers were involved and the crash appears to be an accident, explained Summit County Sheriff Jaime FitzSimons in the release.

“My deepest sympathy goes out to the family and friends affected by this loss,” said FitzSimons in the release.

The Summit County Coroner’s Office may release the individual’s identity later and will determine the cause and manner of death.