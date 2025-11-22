Convicted murderer at Limon Correctional Facility sentenced to 41 more years after killing inmate

CASTLE ROCK, Colo. — A convicted murderer at the Limon Correctional Facility has been sentenced to an additional 41 years in prison after killing another inmate and dragging him down several flights of stairs.

In August 2023, 40-year-old Arthur Price was serving 36 years in prison for murdering a woman in Arapahoe County in 2013. On Aug. 17 of that year — when he was 12 years into his sentence at the Limon prison — he killed a fellow inmate, 65-year-old Paul Hack.

According to the 23rd Judicial District Attorney's Office, 40-year-old Price attacked Hack in a cell — beating and strangling him — and dragged his body down three flights of stairs. Price sat beside the body and waited for correctional officers. Once they arrived and began to escort him away, Price said, “That’s what child molesters get. Hope you rot in hell," the district attorney's office said.

"Hack was a convicted child molester, but prosecutors argued Price’s motive was not vigilante justice but an attempt to secure a transfer to another facility and avoid repaying significant debts he had accumulated at Limon," the district attorney's office said.

Price pleaded guilty to second-degree murder, first-degree assault and abuse of a corpse in that case.

Senior Deputy District Attorney Keegan Doheney said Price will now likely spend the rest of his life in prison, adding that the office will prosecute all killers, even if the victims are criminals.

Price was sentenced to 41.5 years in prison.

"A sentence of 41 and a half years should keep him in prison until 2082, if he lives that long," said Chief Deputy DA Eva Wilson.