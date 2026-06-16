Construction worker dies at Broncos training facility site

ARAPAHOE COUNTY, Colo. — A construction worker died after being found unresponsive at the site of the Denver Broncos' new training facility, according to the Arapahoe County sheriff's office.

Deputies responded to the facility, located at 13409 E. Broncos Parkway, around 8:20 p.m. Monday after the man was found by his co-workers in "a confined ceiling area," the sheriff's office said.

"Despite rescue efforts, the man was pronounced deceased at the scene," the post from the sheriff's office said.

The cause and manner of death are still under investigation, officials said.

A spokesperson for Turner Construction Company, which is leading construction at the site, said work at the site was suspended "as we support the investigation into the circumstances surrounding this tragic incident."

"This is a heartbreaking loss for the worker's family, loved ones, friends, colleagues, and all those impacted by this tragedy," Chris McFadden, the company's VP of communications, adding that counseling and support were available to those impacted by the death.

“The Denver Broncos are heartbroken to learn a subcontractor working on our new training center passed away Monday while on-site,” the team said in a statement. “We extend our deepest sympathies and condolences to the individual’s family, coworkers and friends during this difficult time.”

This is a developing story that may be updated.