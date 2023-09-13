Construction to shut down southbound I-25 in northern Colorado for 16 hours

FORT COLLINS, Colo. — Construction will shut down southbound I-25 in northern Colorado for 16 hours beginning Friday evening, the Colorado Department of Transportation announced.

Southbound lanes of the highway will be closed from Mulberry Street in Fort Collins to Harmony Road, according to CDOT. The closure will begin at 7 p.m. Friday and last until 11 a.m. Saturday.

During the closure, crews will install drainage pipe across the interstate, hang multiple overhead sign bridges, install electrical and tolling elements and perform concrete finishing work, according to CDOT.

Through the North I-25 project, CDOT will increase capacity on the roadway by adding an express lane in both directions, continuing inside and outside shoulders and replacing aging bridges.

Travel impacts:

CDOT said drivers who need to use southbound I-25 during the closure can use the following detours:



Southbound I-25 traffic will use Exit 269A/Mulberry Street (Colorado Highway 14 East), continue east on Mulberry Street to Colorado Highway 257. Turn right on CO 257, continue south to Harmony Road and turn right. Continue west to the southbound I-25 on-ramp.

Prospect Road to southbound I-25 traffic will go northbound on I-25 to Exit 269A/ Mulberry Street (Colorado Highway 14 East), continue east on Mulberry Street to CO 257. Turn right on CO 257, continue south to Harmony Road and turn right. Continue to the southbound I-25 on-ramp.

For the latest road conditions, click here.