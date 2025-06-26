Construction to begin soon on final segment of paved 63-mile Eagle Valley Trail

EAGLE COUNTY, Colo. — Construction on the final segment of a 63-mile countywide paved trail in Eagle County will begin on July 1.

Once that seven-mile section is complete, the scenic and non-motorized Eagle Valley Trail will welcome visitors along an accessible pathway that connects Vail Pass to Glenwood Canyon, with an added spur trail to Minturn. The trail will connect to other trail networks in neighboring counties as well, which will provide more than 140 miles of trail from Breckenridge to Aspen.

Eagle Valley Trail Eagle Valley Trail construction as of June 2025

To celebrate the groundbreaking of this final segment, the Eagle County Board of Commissioners will host a groundbreaking celebration on July 1 at 4 p.m. at the Mott's Landing parking area, which is located along the east end of Horn Ranch Open Space. The public is welcome to drive, bike or walk to the event.

“This isn’t just about finishing a trail — it’s about connecting the people and places that make Eagle County special,” said Commissioner Jeanne McQueeney. “We’re building something that will benefit our community for generations.”

The projected completion date for this project is July 2026. It began in 1977.

Todd Winslow Pierce/Todd Winslow Pierce / Eagle Vall The Eagle Valley Trail winds through Katsos Ranch Open Space in Vail.

Johnson Construction was hired as the general contractor.

Denver7 has reached out to confirm the current estimated total cost of this project, which has changed over the years.

Donations are welcome to support this project. Plus, local restaurants are donating $1 to the project for every featured fundraising menu item sold through Dec. 1, 2025. Participating restaurants include Blue Moose Pizza in Vail and Beaver Creek, Mountain Fish House in Edwards, and Prosit in Avon. Click here a breakdown of which meals give back.