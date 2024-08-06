Construction project will last through the fall at Barr Lake State Park

BRIGHTON, Colo. — An upcoming project at Barr Lake State Park will close a trail at the park and isn't expected to impact raptor or bald eagle nests.

Colorado Parks and Wildlife said the work is part of a five-year project plan by Farmers Reservoir and Irrigation Company, or FRICO. The plan requires crews to remove cottonwood trees that are within a 10-foot radius of the edge of the dike's slopes in order to reinforce the embankments of the dike and stay in compliance with dam safety standards.

Crews will repurpose the removed trees into habitat at the lake.

That work, which will involve less than four miles of Barr Lake's shoreline, is expected to begin in early August and will continue through the fall. Most will happen between Mondays and Fridays.

As a result, parts of the Lake Loop Trail will close from the boat ramp south to the footbridge near the Nature Center during the week. It will reopen on weekends. This construction will widen the trail from its current 15-foot radius to 22 feet, CPW said. This will increase accessibility on the trail.

The park is a popular spot to spot wildlife, especially birds. It is home to more than 350 species of birds, including bald eagles. CPW and Bird Conservancy of the Rockies identified sensitive areas for birds, and the impacts will be minimized there, CPW said. The heavier work was scheduled to avoid interfering with nesting raptors, CPW said. In addition, no work will happen near bald eagle nests.

Eagles are back at Barr Lake State Park

“Bird population health and mitigating potential habitat loss have been at the forefront of all discussion surrounding the project,” said Lisa Gill, Barr Lake State Park manager. “We have worked closely with FRICO and Bird Conservancy of the Rockies to ensure the centerpieces we love about the park, including the renowned birding opportunities, are protected.”

CPW will also monitor aquatic health, especially in October when the lake's levels will lower so crews can access the dam and any sinkholes. It will begin refilling in mid-November.

The lake will stay open for water recreation until it drops below a 20-foot gauge height, CPW said. However, it is currently closed to paddleboarders due to a toxic algae bloom. Waterfowl hunting will be limited to Saturdays.

For the latest updates on this work, check Barr Lake State Park's website here.