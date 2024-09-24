Construction on the East Colfax bus rapid transit system expected to begin early October

DENVER — On Monday, Denver's City Council signed off on the East Colfax Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) project, giving it the final approval needed for construction to begin in early October.

The BRT will run from Denver's Union Station to I-225 on Colfax Avenue. It will be center-running between Broadway and Yosemite, with a dedicated transit lane in each direction.

Denver Department of Transportation and Infrastructure Bus Rapid Transit project

"It's been a long time coming," said Frank Locantore, the Colfax Business Improvement District executive director.

The planning and initial analysis of Colfax corridor alternatives began in 2012, which is why Locantore says it's thrilling to see the project continue.

"It's very exciting to get it happening," he said. "Now, with the BRT, it provides an opportunity for people to get where they want to go while also reducing climate change and increasing support for our businesses."

That's the long-term plan: more people visiting businesses along East Colfax and beyond. However, Locantore realizes that the short term will likely bring construction woes for those businesses.

"Nobody is, you know, excited about construction happening outside their doorway for any period of time," he said.

Parsons BRT Project

Denon Moore is the co-owner of Savaeau Coffee & Ice Cream, which is located near the corner of Colfax and York. Her business has been open for about a year and a half, and while she acknowledges the woes that are likely to come along with construction, she's optimistic and focuses on what the BRT will ultimately bring.

"Like any construction project, we know there's probably going to be some unpredictable issues, but I'm holding on to hope that 2027 just brings this really spectacular piece of infrastructure to our city," Moore said. "We're all going to be thriving and really enjoying the outcome of BRT."

Locantore told Denver7 that the Colfax BID and the City of Denver are doing all they can to help because some businesses are likely to feel financial discomfort during the project's construction period.

Denver7 Savageau Coffee & Ice Cream

"For 2025, I believe that businesses will be able to apply for, if they demonstrate a loss, and apply for up to $15,000 for the support during that time," he said.

The hope is that all businesses along the BRT's path will thrive once it is completed, which is expected to happen in 2027.

"When you ask them about what they feel this will do in the future, they're generally this is going to be good because more people are going to be able to access my business, my employees are going to be able to access the business," Locantore said.

The BRT will extend past Yosemite to I-225, which is in Aurora's jurisdiction. There, the transit service is expected to run on the sides instead of the center of the roadway.