Construction continues on Winter Park Resort housing for employees

WINTER PARK, Colo. — Construction continues for a development at Winter Park Resort that's expected to house more than 300 employees.

Denver7 was there Monday as crews celebrated setting down the foundation for the two buildings being built across The Vintage Hotel.

"It's a wonderful place to live, but the inventory of affordable housing is low," Winter Park Resort communications manager Jen Miller said.

The development is one solution to the affordable housing crisis impacting our mountain towns.

"People want to come work, but then they can't find a place to live that works for them, and so this is going to help alleviate a lot of pressures on not only us as a resort, as a business, but also the entire community," Miller said.

Nick Kutrumbos, Winter Park mayor and owner of Deno's Mountain Bistro, says he's currently subsidizing housing for nine of his employees, an additional cost he and other businesses are having to bear in order to stay open.

"Whether it's buying condos, buying single-family units, subleasing from other property owners, or also subleasing through the town's programs, it's a vital component to being successful in our community," he said.

The development will feature studios and one-bedroom and two-bedroom homes, each with their own lockable doors. Employees, however, will have to share kitchens, bathrooms and living spaces.

"We haven't set pricing yet, but one-bedroom rent will be around $650 to $700 a month, is what it's looking like," Miller said.

The housing is being built on resort property, which means employees will be within walking distance of their jobs.

Construction is expected to be completed by fall of 2023. The resort already has a system in place to determine which employees will qualify for a bed.