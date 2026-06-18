Refund roadblocks: Fans left frustrated after Rod Stewart postpones Red Rocks concert to September 2027

MORRISON, Colo. — Red Rocks may be on many concert-lovers' bucket lists, but for some fans, a recent postponement has them feeling frustrated and searching for refunds.

Rod Stewart's "One Last Time" tour was scheduled to hit the Mile High on June 15 and June 16, but is now postponed to September 2027.

▶️ WATCH: Denver7's Maggy Wolanske catches up with frustrated fans and breaks down what options they have

Concert-goers want refunds after Sir Rod Stewart postpones Red Rocks shows

Red Rocks Park and Amphitheatre posted on X that Stewart was "prescribed strict vocal rest" as "evaluation revealed significant inflammation and strain of the vocal folds."

Concert-goer and Colorado resident Connie Klibbe was supposed to see him 19 years ago in Loveland and was ecstatic to see him in her home state. Unfortunately, the One Last Time tour turned into one last disappointment for her.

Denver7 Photojournalist, Adam Hillberry

"I was so excited when I saw it was scheduled for Red Rocks, so I booked it right away," said Klibbe. "Feb. 9, I booked the tickets and been looking so, so forward to it and so yeah, I'm frustrated with how this has all turned out with the postponement and we don't get refunds, but I'm also just so sad."

She reached out to Denver7 to express her frustration over the postponement as it turned into a refund roadblock. She purchased tickets off StubHub for $473.

"We do not get a refund and I called AXS, I called StubHub, they were delightful on the phone, but they just said, this is our policy. They said, your only option is to resell your tickets," Klibbe said. "I'm thinking, okay, 15 months out, who's going to buy tickets 15 months out when he's been canceling shows? They're not going to sell."

StubHub said in a statement that fans who purchased tickets throught the site had two options.

"We really sympathize with fans who are in a difficult spot because of the postponement," the statement said. "Now that the event organizer has rescheduled the concert, fans have two options: attend the concert on the new date or relist their tickets to recoup what they paid."

Denver7 Photojournalist, Adam Hillberry

Klibbe is not the only fan facing these ticket troubles. Frank Hoban and his friends traveled from Pennsylvania to catch Rod the Mod on the rocks.

He expressed similar frustration that the concert was postponed rather than canceled. He said he purchased ticket insurance, thinking he was being cautious.

"We might come back in 2027, but we tried to get our money back and they said no," Hoban said. "We even got the insurance and on the insurance, when you look deep into it, it says you can only get your money back if the show was canceled. So the show isn't canceled for another year and a couple of months."

Denver7 Photojournalist, Adam Hillberry

Some customers do have another option. Brian Kitts, Red Rocks spokesman, said concert-goers who purchased through AXS — the venue's official ticketing provider — have 30 days from receiving the notification email to request a refund.

"Once a ticket is sold through an outside market, to a scalper or other party, the venue no longer has control of either the ticket or the money to offer a refund," he said in a statement. "Buying from scalpers or unauthorized third party vendors is always risky - there's no way to know how many times that ticket has been transferred."

April Schofield, a marketing professor at Metro State Denver, said consumers have multiple ticket-buying options, each with different terms and conditions.

"I would say treat ticket purchases as you would any other significant purchase," Schofield said. "Read the terms before buying. Keep all of your records and pay attention to windows. If there are options for consumers, such as refund options, reselling options, there might be a short window and they don't want to miss out on that."

Denver7 Photojournalist, Adam Hillberry

As far as next steps for these frustrated fans, Schofield recommended reviewing the terms of purchase, contacting customer service and documenting any forms of communication.

"Consumers often assume that a postponed show is handled in the same way as a canceled show, but that's not necessarily true," Schofield said. "So consumers, again, it will depend on where they purchased the tickets from and the terms of that seller's policy."