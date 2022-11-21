Community vigils draw hundreds to mourn Club Q victims in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Hundreds of mourners attended a community vigil on Sunday to pay their respects to the victims of the Club Q shooting and to comfort one another.

So many people showed up to the community vigil at All Souls Unitarian Church that organizers were forced to hold two services to accommodate everyone who wanted to attend.

Colorado Gov. Jared Polis and First Gentleman Marlon Reis spoke virtually to the attendees.

“My heart breaks for the family members and friends we lost last night and of course for the entire community,” said Polis.

Polis call the shooting “a senseless act of evil.”

Community response to Club Q shooting overwhelming

While investigators have yet to discuss a motive, community members who spoke at the vigil said the attack was clearly inspired by hate.

Speakers like Carolyn Cathey recounted how far the local LGBTQ+ community has come.

“We shall not be moved!” Cathey said to thunderous applause.

Some speakers struck a more defiant tone, laying some of the blame at the feet of those who promote hate speech.

“To those folks out there, and I'm talking to those folks who continue to have anti-LGBTQ rhetoric, we see you and we will not allow this to happen again,” said Nadine Bridges, executive director of One Colorado.

Leia-jhene Seals performed at Club Q on Saturday night and lost friends in the shooting.

The community support she has seen gives her a sense of hope.

“Because Colorado Springs isn't that big when it comes to being out there and standing up for the stuff that's right. So, this time around, for it to be changed, and a lot of people that we saw showing their support, standing up, saying what they need to feel, is really just an honor,” said Seals.

The community support could also be found in simple acts of kindness.

Ann Grantham showed up outside the vigil to give out free "mom hugs."

“Mom hugs always feel good,” said Grantham. “It doesn’t matter how old you, we, are. Doesn’t matter. Mom hugs are mom hugs.”

Meanwhile, outside the nightclub, a makeshift memorial continues to grow.

Throughout the day on Sunday, people stopped by to leave flowers and signs in honor of the victims.

“I was crying all morning,” said Samaria Sullivan. “We decided to just make a sign, get flowers. Hopefully, when people drive by here they can feel that there’s love and support in our community.”

Sullivan said that she is a member of the LGBTQ+ community and struggles to understand how the senseless act of violence could happen.

“This is a place where we go to stay safe and connect with our community,” said Sullivan. “There are very few places we can go out here.”