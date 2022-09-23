Community mural will feature NBA All-Star, Park Hill native Chauncey Billups

DENVER — Denver’s Park Hill neighborhood is getting a face lift of sorts this weekend.

Artist Marley Boling, in collaboration with Project Backboard, is painting a huge Chauncey Billups mural on the basketball court at Skyland Park.

Billups grew up in Park Hill and went on to become an All-Star in the NBA, even winning the NBA Finals MVP award in 2004 after helping the Detroit Pistons beat the Los Angeles Lakers. He’s now the coach of the Portland Trailblazers.

Boling says she’s honored to be the artist chosen for the project.

“Of course, there’s a lot of rich, deep history that could have gone on this court,” Boling said. “I chose a Chauncey Billups mural. Not only did I choose, but the community voted. I produced four different options, and the Chauncey Billups mural was picked.”

Marley Boling

And here’s the cool part – you can help paint the mural this Sunday. Organizers are asking the community to come out and help paint the mural from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Sunday’s community paint day is open to the public but geared toward youth and families in northeast Park Hill.

For several years now, Radian, a nonprofit architecture and urban design group, has been co-creating the 303 ArtWay Heritage Trail with residents. This is the third official art installment for the trail and is based on community legends and stories.

The collaboration also includes Project Backboard and the Park Hill Financial District.

“It’s a nationwide thing where they beautify and revitalize basketball courts in the neighborhoods,” said Vincent Owens, CEO of Park Hill Financial District. “Chauncey is the king of the hill, one of the hometown heroes. We want kids to have this safe space to have fun and, you know, we want it to look nice, as well.”