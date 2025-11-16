Community concern sparks Denver Police to begin expired car registration crackdown

Drivers in Denver could face a $95 fine if they're caught with an expired registration or temporary tag as the Denver Police Department begins a month-long enforcement effort targeting noncompliant plates.

Police leaders say the initiative isn’t about issuing tickets rather about responding to community concerns. Denver Police Department Chief Ron Thomas told Denver7 residents have repeatedly voiced frustration over the growing number of expired tags on the road.

“You know, I have been attending a lot of community meetings and getting a lot of community feedback relative to seeing a lot of noncompliance, so I thought that we would engage in another enforcement period,” Chief Thomas said.

While Denver’s “low-level stop” policy typically discourages officers from pulling drivers over for minor infractions, expired plates are now an exception due to the volume of complaints.

“I want to make sure that my officers are focused on traffic safety and have time for things like crime prevention efforts and opportunities, but I do think that there is a need sometimes to be responsive to community concern and modify the policy so that allows some enforcement to take place.”

This is the sixth enforcement period since July 2024. Earlier this year, DPD issued more than 600 citations, marking the department’s highest number of tickets for expired tags.

The latest enforcement effort began Saturday, and drivers caught with expired tags during the campaign can expect a $95 ticket.