Commercial vehicle drivers heed highway warnings on I-70 through the mountains during snowstorm

GEORGETOWN, Colo. — As snow picked up during an expected snowstorm impacting I-70 through the mountains, highway signs reminded commercial vehicle drivers they now must carry chains in expanded areas in Colorado.

"What the expansion is, is we have now made it so instead of just one Highway west of I-25 it's now going to encompass all public highways that are west of I-25," said Colorado State Patrol Trooper Gabriel Moltrer.

As of August 7, 2024, an expansion to a Colorado law required commercial motor vehicles that weigh more than 16,001 pounds to carry chains with them on additional highways.

Denver7

The expansion requires commercial vehicle drivers carry those chains between September 1 and May 31.

"The main reason that we have it so that they all have to carry the chains is for safety, because it can cause roads to close from vehicles being stuck that aren't properly equipped to be driving on those roads," Trooper Moltrer said. "With those chains in place, what that can do is make it so you're driving down in an area that you may or may not get traction in to now you would get that traction to continue your journey."

For new truck drivers, like Brandon Lee, keeping an eye on conditions and laws is vital.

"This right here, or even worse," Lee said. "I'm worried a lot. Don't want to be sliding or stuck on the road, not with this."

Lee was taking a break in the Idaho Springs area Tuesday, so he hadn't put the chains on his tires on yet, though he was equipped and ready for what was ahead of him.

Official reiterating the expansion in state law requiring commercial motor vehicle drivers to carry chains will help with preparedness and safety.

The previous version of this law only required commercial motor vehicle drivers to carry chains on I-70 between Morrison and Dotsero.