Commerce City teacher charged in connection with alleged sexual assault on a child in 2016

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. — A former Commerce City teacher has been charged with sexual assault on a child after a victim came forward and said he was assaulted by her when he was in sixth grade.

Michelle McMillan, 44, turned herself into the Adams County Detention Facility on Sunday on a charge of sexual assault on a child by a person in a position of trust, according to the Commerce City Police Department.

Denver 7+ Colorado News Latest Headlines | July 1, 11am

The victim in this case disclosed to a parent in December that McMillian had sexually assaulted him when he was a sixth-grader at Landmark Academy. McMillan worked at the school as a teacher at the time, police said.

This kicked off a lengthy investigation, which ended with an arrest warrant for McMillan.

Landmark Academy is located along the 10500 block of Memphis Street in Commerce City.

Denver7 requested the arrest affidavit Tuesday morning to learn more after a concerned community member contacted us about this case. As of publishing time, we have not received that document.

No other details were immediately available.