Commerce City police: Wrong-way driver causes head-on crash on I-270; 2 hospitalized

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. — Two people were transported to the hospital after police said a wrong-way driver caused a head-on crash on Interstate 270 in Commerce City Sunday morning.

It happened around 6 a.m. in the westbound lanes.

The wrong-way driver and the driver of the second vehicle were the only injuries, police said.

Their conditions are not known.

Westbound lanes were shut down for several hours in the area but have since reopened.

Police continue to investigate.

