Commerce City police: Thief steals robbery suspects’ getaway car

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. — A car thief put a damper on the plans of three robbery suspects in Commerce City Saturday after stealing the trio’s getaway car.

The three masked suspects are accused of robbing Hi Lo Check Cashing in the 7200 block of Monaco Street just before 11 a.m.

But when they came outside to make a clean getaway, their vehicle was nowhere to be found. Police said a fourth criminal stole the vehicle while the suspects were inside.

Police believe the getaway car was a stolen vehicle before it was stolen by the fourth perpetrator.

Two of the three robbery suspects were apprehended shortly after the incident, police said. The third suspect remains on the run. The fourth criminal is also at large.