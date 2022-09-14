Watch Now
Commerce City Police seeking information on deadly July shooting

Posted at 5:54 AM, Sep 14, 2022
COMMERCE CITY, Colo. — The Commerce City Police Department is looking for information to help in its investigation into a deadly shooting in July.

Officers responded to the 7000 block of Grape Street on July 12 around 1 a.m. for a report of an unresponsive person. The woman was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

The Commerce City Police Department initially said the woman, who has since been identified as 21-year-old Sarah James, had died. On July 13, the department issued a correction to say she had survived her injuries after “tremendous effort by medical staff resulted in the victim’s stabilization." The department later confirmed she was pronounced dead on July 17.

Commerce City police is seeking the public’s assistance to find who’s responsible for the deadly shooting. Anyone who has any information is asked to contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867 or online. All tipsters remain anonymous and can be eligible for a $2,000 reward.

No further information on the circumstances surrounding the shooting investigation were immediately available.

