Commerce City police investigate ‘suspicious death’ after body found behind dumpster

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. — Police in Commerce City are investigating what they called a suspicious death after a man’s body was found behind a dumpster Saturday morning.

The body was discovered around 11 a.m. near E. 64th Avenue and Holly Street, according to the Commerce City Police Department.

The department said investigators are awaiting a coroner’s report to determine the official cause and manner of death.

The man’s identity will be released pending the report.

Police declined to provide additional details surrounding the investigation but said they do not believe there is a safety threat to the public.