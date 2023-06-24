Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Commerce City police investigate shooting involving bail bondsmen

Watch the latest Denver 7+ Colorado News headlines any time.
generic police lights.png
Posted at 10:29 AM, Jun 24, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-24 12:31:10-04

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. — Police in Commerce City are investigating a shooting Friday evening involving a bail bondsman that sent a wanted party to the hospital.

It happened around 9:25 p.m. Commerce City police officers responded to a report of shots fired in the 5100 block of Quebec Street.

An initial investigation revealed that bail bondsmen attempted to contact a wanted party when an altercation occurred resulting in the bail bondsmen’s vehicle being rammed by another vehicle, according to the Commerce City Police Department.

Multiple shots were fired and the wanted party, who has not been identified, was injured and transported to the hospital with a single gunshot wound. Their condition is not known.

Police said an investigation is ongoing and no additional information is currently available.

D7 follow up bar 2460x400FINAL.png
The Follow Up
What do you want Denver7 to follow up on? Is there a story, topic or issue you want us to revisit? Let us know with the contact form below.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
NUGGETS CHAMPS PROMO.jpg

The Denver Nuggets are World Champions!