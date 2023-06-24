Commerce City police investigate shooting involving bail bondsmen

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. — Police in Commerce City are investigating a shooting Friday evening involving a bail bondsman that sent a wanted party to the hospital.

It happened around 9:25 p.m. Commerce City police officers responded to a report of shots fired in the 5100 block of Quebec Street.

An initial investigation revealed that bail bondsmen attempted to contact a wanted party when an altercation occurred resulting in the bail bondsmen’s vehicle being rammed by another vehicle, according to the Commerce City Police Department.

Multiple shots were fired and the wanted party, who has not been identified, was injured and transported to the hospital with a single gunshot wound. Their condition is not known.

Police said an investigation is ongoing and no additional information is currently available.