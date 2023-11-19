Commerce City murder still unsolved 8 years later, family pleading for answers

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. — There are more questions than answers in a cold case homicide out of Commerce City from eight years ago.

Dillon Bueno, 24, was gunned down in front of his family home on Halloween night in 2015 and no one has ever been held accountable. His parents are not giving up their fight for justice.

His mother, Lucy Bueno, said her son was visiting them that night at their home, located on Krameria Street. She said he was helping hand out candy to trick-or-treaters.

When he ran out of candy, his mother said he and his friend went out to Dillon's car to get more around 9:30 p.m.

Commerce City murder still unsolved 8 years later

That's when, according to the Adams County Sheriff's Office, three unidentified males wearing masks approached Dillon in the driveway, demanded belongings from Dillon and then shot him with a firearm.

His mother said she heard two gunshots followed by screaming.

"I went outside, trying to perform CPR on him. And then we had called 911. He just never revived. It was just like, you know, I was screaming at the cops trying to get them to do something," she said.

As difficult as it's been to remember the tragedy that occurred outside their home, the Bueno family said they can't find it in themselves to move to a new house.

"There are a lot of memories here, too. We still have fond memories of when the kids were growing up. And even after Dillon had just moved out six months prior — six to seven months prior to him getting killed later," Lucy added.

Dillon's parents said even as the months continue to go by, they will not give up their fight for justice.

"It's not going to bring my son back but it's going to bring us some little bit of closure just for the family," she said.

Dillon's family and detectives are asking for any help from the community. If you have any information about the incident, call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867 or the Adams County Sheriff's Office at 720-322-1313. Crime Stoppers is anonymous and tipsters can earn up to $2,000.