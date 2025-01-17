Commerce City fire burns multiple structures, vehicles Friday morning

ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. — A fire in Commerce City that burned multiple structures and vehicles sent up a large plume of smoke that many across the Denver metro area spotted on Friday morning.

Adams County Fire Rescue

The South Adams County Fire Department posted about the fire on social media at 9:48 a.m., saying that it was at the scene of a fire that had broken out near Kearney Street and E. 64th Avenue.

You can watch a timelapse of the smoke plume that rose over the Denver metro area on Friday in the video player below.

Timelapse: Fire in Commerce City results in large smoke plume

A person called 911 to report the fire around 8:43 a.m. When firefighters arrived, they found multiple structures and vehicles on fire.

The crews got the fire under control.

South Adams County Fire Department

One resident was transported to a hospital for reasons not related to the fire, South Adams County Fire Department said.

The department's fire investigation team is working to determine the cause.

South Adams County Fire Department

Adams County Fire Rescue, Platte Valley Ambulance Service, Commerce City Police Department, and American Red Cross of Colorado also responded to assist.